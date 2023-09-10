50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2023.

Erma Leedale Smith, 33, College Station, TX: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

Gregory Drake Swanks, 49, Missouri City, TX: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

Aaron Willie Williams, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; serious bodily injury.

Jordan Elijah Lister, 21, West Orange, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Marvin McDonald Roberts, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Kenneth Allen Morris, 54, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of synthetic marijuana 2nd offense; two counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; driver must be licensed; registration; commercial vehicles; expired plate.

Kevin John McCourt, 51, Maurepas: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Carl Anthony Thibodeaux, 20, Lubbock, TX: Intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses; injuring officers; penalties.

Kody Gene Wiedl, 32, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property from $50,000 or more; criminal trespass.

Baron Hunter Lack, 32, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; first offense.

Jose Eleuterio Cano Jr., 32, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery; strangulation; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Ricky Grant Stacy, 69, Sulphur: Obscenity; disturbing the peace.

Leonard Paul Clostio, 44, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Brandon Jermaine Holland, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

