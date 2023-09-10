Saints favorites in opener against the Titans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will open the 2023 season as a favorite over the Titans. The Black and Gold is a 3-point favorite over Tennessee.

The Saints are also the favorite to win the NFC South (+105). Atlanta (+185), Carolina (+525), and Tampa Bay (+1,000) round out the division betting odds.

The Saints over/under win total for the season is 9.5 wins.

New Orleans was 7-10 against the spread last season.

