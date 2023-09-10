Pitbull Rescue hosts car show

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the past couple months, Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue, as well as many other shelters in the area, have been dealing with an issue they’re bringing awareness to with a car show.

“It has really probably been worse lately than it’s ever been, with dogs being dumped and dropped off in shelters,” said Renee Smith.

Renee Smith is the president of Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue, and she said she started the organization back in 2000 because of the negative stigma surrounding pitbulls.

Jennifer Clement, Roger Miller, and Renee tell 7News they wished to do this event because no dog deserves to be treated this way.

“Dogs, you know, are humans toom, to most of us, and they need help,” said Roger Miller.

Renee calls pitbulls the most misunderstood breed on the planet and are the most common dog breed found in shelters.

At Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue, dogs are not turned away, so she must now find creative fundraisers in order to ensure each dog receives the care they deserve.

“We spend astronomical amounts at the vet each month so just supporting the dogs we have, much less when we take in new ones. So when they contacted us, about putting this together, I was all about it,” said Renee Smith

They teamed up with Midnight Fantasies Car, Bike and Truck Club to host a huge car show. Midnight Fantasies is a local car club that has been around for 37 years.

Along with the car show, there was a silent auction and a variety of vendors. From face painting to snow cones to custom cups and candles, Jennifer wanted there to be a little something for all ages to enjoy.

We also caught up with a couple furry friends.

“Bubba was pulled from Calcasieu Parish Animal Services, he was dropped off after his owner passed away,” Renee said.

Bubba has been with the rescue for about eight months now, and Renee says you couldn’t dream of a more perfect furry friend.

The folks at Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue are so grateful to the community for all their support today. Renee wants to remind everyone that though their name is Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue they take in any breeds and even other types of animals.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: https://lakecharlespitbullrescue.com/

https://www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesPitBullRescue

