Man dies of injuries after crash on Friday morning

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an ATV near the intersection of La. 1126 and Nelson Road in Jefferson Davis Parish that took the life of a Welsh man.

According to Derek Senegal, spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police, their investigation revealed a 2011 Honda Rancher ATV (4-wheeler), which was driven by 84-year-old Robert R. Montie, was traveling east on La. 1126, when, at the same time, the driver of a 2020 Nissan Altima was traveling east behind the ATV.

The Altima was moving at a faster speed and struck the rear of the ATV, and the impact caused Montie to be ejected from the ATV.

Montie sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Lafayette area hospital by air ambulance for treatment. On Sept. 9, Louisiana State Police were notified that Montie had died as result of his injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the Nissan were both restrained during the accident and not injured.

Impairment on the part of the driver of the Nissan is not suspected, Senegal said.

The crash remains under investigation.

