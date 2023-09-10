50/50 Thursdays
Leesville man dies in fatal crash

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. 111 today that claimed the life of 56-year-old Gary Bristol.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The initial investigation by LSP revealed that a 2016 Chrysler, driven by Bristol, was traveling east on La. 111 near La. 392, and for unknown reasons, Bristol traveled off the roadway, vaulted, and the Chrysler overturned.

Bristol, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

