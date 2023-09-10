Jennings Police looking for 16-year-old
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police Department are asking the public to come forward with any information about 16-year-old Albert Davis III.
Davis ran away from his residence on McKinley Street in Jennings around 10 a.m. this morning.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans with a brown wash, and white sneakers with a blue trim.
If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513, ext.500.
