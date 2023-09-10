50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jennings Police looking for 16-year-old

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police Department are asking the public to come forward with any information about 16-year-old Albert Davis III.

Jennings Police Department are asking the public to come forward with any information about...
Jennings Police Department are asking the public to come forward with any information about 16-year-old Albert Davis III.(Jennings Police Department)

Davis ran away from his residence on McKinley Street in Jennings around 10 a.m. this morning.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans with a brown wash, and white sneakers with a blue trim.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513, ext.500.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Fire contained on Camp Baker Road
Fire contained on Camp Baker Road
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low humidity kicks off the week, rain chances may return by Wednesday
Pitbull Rescue hosts car show
Pitbull Rescue hosts car show
Pitbull Rescue hosts car show
Pitbull Rescue hosts car show