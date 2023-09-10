Hurricane Lee set to turn north this week as Margot churns in the open Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - ­­­­­­Hurricane Lee re-intensified a little Sunday afternoon, becoming a major hurricane again north of the Leeward Islands.

Right now, indications are that it will continue to move on a west-northwest track over the next couple days. Conditions will remain generally favorable ahead of it over the next day or two, with the National Hurricane Center forecasting it to regain category 4 strength on Monday. It is also expected to move slowly through early Wednesday, which may cause intensification to pause or end.

It will also be around the Wednesday timeframe when Lee is expected to begin its’ turn to the north. It looks likely to pass between Bermuda and the eastern seaboard. But for us in SWLA, Lee will remain very far away and is no threat to us.

Behind it Tropical Storm Margot is moving north into the open Atlantic where it is likely to obtain hurricane strength far away from the lower 48.

Elsewhere, we are watching a couple tropical waves near the coast of Africa. They should generally move on a northwesterly path into the tropical Atlantic, where a system may form this week. Still, it is a few thousand miles away and nothing to be concerned about at this time. As always, we’ll watch it and keep you updated if anything changes.

