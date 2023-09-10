FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low humidity kicks off the week, rain chances may return by Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our nice weather is set to continue at least for another day or two as we begin the work week. Thanks to dry air in place, a comfortable start to the day on Monday is ahead with lows in the low-to-mid 60′s away from the coast! The day afternoon will look pretty similar to Sunday, with highs in the low/mid 90′s and low humidity. The low humidity remains both a good and a bad thing. It will certainly feel very comfortable during the day, but the lack of moisture means fire danger will remain an issue. Tuesday should not be too bad of a day either, though a few more clouds may arrive.

With a lack of rain both days, the drought remains an issue which means the fire threat will as well. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. Outdoor burning of any kind is not tolerated.

By the middle of the week, the cold front that brought us the dry air will begin to washout out and allow better moisture to return to the area. Then we’ll track a second cold front which may begin to approach the region. It is still unknown whether the front will actually push through, but it should bring elevated chances for showers and storms again by Wednesday. Moisture should continue to return Thursday and Friday, where we may see better chances for a few showers and storms.

In the tropics, we are watching powerful Hurricane Lee plus Tropical Storm Margot. Another couple waves are being watched for development as they roll off of Africa this week. Still, none of these are currently expected to impact SWLA though we’ll keep a close eye on them. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

