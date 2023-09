VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and first responders worked a fire today on Camp Baker Road, which has been contained as of around 1 p.m. today.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were lost, according to Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Responders remain on the scene to continue to monitor the fire.

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

