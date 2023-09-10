Cowboys drop meeting with the Florida Gators at the Swamp

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys traveled out to Gainesville, Florida for their week two matchup after coming off a home loss to Tarleton State at home just a week ago.

Florida came out of the gates quickly in this game as they looked to establish the run early and often. On the first drive of the game, the Gators scored a touchdown off of a nine-play drive that ended on a Montrell Johnson Jr. touchdown. Florida would then go on to score another 20 points in the half, including a touchdown from former Jennings running back Trevor Etienne from 8 yards out at the very end of the half. Etienne would finish the game with 11 carries for 84 yards and that touchdown after only having 25 yards the week before in the team’s opener against Utah.

In the second half, the Gators came out of the locker room with a similar level of focus as they put together another quick drive that ended in a Johnson Jr. touchdown run to make it 33-0. Starting quarterback for Florida Graham Mertz would then throw his first touchdown pass of the game just a few minutes later to put the Gators up 40. McNeese on their next drive would get the ball then with their backs against the endzone, and D’Angelo Durham was brought down past the goal line for a Florida safety to put the Gators up 42-0. From that point on Florida tried to just wear down on the clock. McNeese would score a touchdown late as Coleby Hamm ran into the endzone from eight yards out to make it 49-7.

McNeese is set to be back in action on the road next Saturday as they will take on an Alcorn team that they lost to 30-19 at home last year. Kick-off for that game is set for 6:00 PM in Alcorn State, Missouri.

