Boil advisory issued for Calcasieu Waterworks District 12

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 12 has issued a boil advisory for all customers due to a water leak affecting pressure in the system.

The boil order will remain in place after pressure is restored.

Waterworks District 12, which is the provider for south Lake Charles, recommends that all residents in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

The district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.