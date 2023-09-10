50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boil advisory issued for Calcasieu Waterworks District 12

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 12 has issued a boil advisory for all customers due to a water leak affecting pressure in the system.

The boil order will remain in place after pressure is restored.

Waterworks District 12, which is the provider for south Lake Charles, recommends that all residents in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

The district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Two individuals are on the road to recovery in a Charleston, WV hospital following an early...
Man dies of injuries after crash on Friday morning
First Alert Traffic.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Some congestion on 210 from accident
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Lee set to turn north this week as Margot churns in the open Atlantic
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low humidity kicks off the week, rain chances may return by Wednesday