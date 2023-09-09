WILDFIRE UPDATES: Lower heat, higher humidity make for good outlook

(KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry continues to report good news in the fight against wildfires in Southwest Louisiana Saturday morning.

The Southern Area Blue Incident Management Team will take over for the Red Team and begin managing the fires at 7 a.m. Sunday.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the Tiger Island, Hwy 113 and Elizabeth fires.

Vegetation moisture is still at critical levels, and needlecast across all four fires is adding to reburn potential, according to LDAF. Dozer berms are still holding heat and will be a priority for mop-up across all four fires.

The statewide burn ban remains in effect until further notice.

Tiger Island Fire

The Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish is at 71% containment, with 31,083 acres burned. High wind gusts promoted active fire behavior and interior reburn Friday, according to LDAF. Infrared imagery showed hotspots in the north end of the fire, so crews will target that area for mop-up today.

Mitigating needlecast on firelines continues to be a priority as interior reburn increases. Crews will continue to break up and expose heat within dozer berms and search for new hotspots from Friday’s lightning strikes.

The northern area of the fire received a quarter inch of rain Friday, while the Merryville area and the southern acres of the fire saw less than a tenth of an inch, Operations Section Chief Peter Myers said in his Saturday morning update.

“It’s starting to look good,” Myers said. “It’s looking like the weather is gonna be on our side again today, with lower temperatures in the 90s, and the humidity is going to stay higher today. So that’s real good for us.”

Authorities lifted the remaining voluntary evacuations for this fire Friday.

Hwy 113 Fire

The Hwy 113 forest fire northwest of Oakdale remains 63% contained, with 7,189 acres burned. Crews focused on clearing firelines of pine needles due to increased needlecast from wind gusts Friday afternoon. Rain showers have continued to make access to firelines difficult, according to LDAF.

Today, crews will focus on improving line and mopping up hotspots, especially using utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to access the Tenmile Creek area on the north and south end of the fire area, and will assess the creekbed for necessary repairs.

The far west side of the fire got a good amount of rain Friday, while the east side only saw a few sprinkles, Operations Chief Mark Jamieson said in his Saturday morning update.

“The lines are in good shape. The fire hasn’t grown any, and we don’t expect it to,” Jamieson said.

Lions Camp Road Fire

The Lions Camp Road Fire northwest of Leesville is still 83% contained, with 785 acres burned. Afternoon winds Friday led to increased fire activity and reburn within the fire interior, according to LDAF.

Today, crews will continue to mitigate needlecast and patrol firelines for hotspots to mop up. Crews will continue to work toward the goal of mopping up all heat within 100 feet of the fireline.

Myers said the fire area saw 40-mph wind gusts Friday but minimal rain.

“Overall, the Lions Camp Fire looks real good,” Myers said. “We haven’t found any heat around the residences around the perimeter of the fire, but we’ll still be there patrolling.”

Elizabeth Fire

The Elizabeth Fire in southwest Rapides Parish remains at 72% containment, with 940 acres burned. Crews continued mop-up around the fireline Friday.

Needlecast is beginning to occur across the fire area. The Tenmile Creek bottom in the northwest corner of the fire area is holding the most heat, so crews will focus on mopping up that section with UTVs, according to LDAF.

“Fire’s looking really good, we’re finding very little heat,” Operations Section Chief Dave Walker said Saturday morning. “We’re looking forward to a good, solid day today with the weather we’ve got.”

Air Quality

Smoke from Canada wildfires moving as far south as the Gulf of Mexico. From local fires, expect light smoke in the vicinity of large fuels that continue to smolder. New ignitions or reburn in areas where heavy needlecast is present could lead to additional smoke.

Communities should experience moderate air quality today with periods of unhealthy for sensitive groups. For real-time air quality information, see EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map.

