TDL WEEK 2: Scores and highlights

KPLC Touchown Live
KPLC Touchown Live(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Touchdown Live starts at 10:15 p.m. after Friday night’s games are complete. We’ll have scores and highlights from Southwest Louisiana’s games.

DISTRICT 3-5A

  • Acadiana at Sulphur
  • Barbe at Carencro
  • New Iberia at Sam Houston

CLASS 4A

  • DeRidder at Many
  • Haughton at LaGrange
  • Jena at Leesville
  • Washington-Marion at Northside

CLASS 3A

  • Westgate at Lake Charles College Prep
  • Westlake at Welsh
  • Iowa at Rayne
  • Jennings at Eunice
  • Kinder at Church Point
  • Mamou at Lake Arthur
  • Rosepine at South Beauregard
  • St. Louis 20, Iota 7 (Thursday)

CLASS 2A

  • Loreauville at DeQuincy
  • Grand Lake at Westminster Christian
  • Merryville at Vinton
  • Oberlin at Oakdale
  • East Beauregard at Pickering
  • Elton at Northwood-Lena
  • Hamilton Christian at Highland Baptist

