SWLA dealer explains effects of possible auto worker strike

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve been holding out buying a car until prices get lower, you’ll want to keep your eye on Detroit.

A possible strike by the United Auto Workers union would stop production and could eventually send car prices up again. Local dealerships affected directly by a strike aren’t talking, but Toyota is one of the foreign manufacturers whose plants are non-union.

Lake Charles Toyota general manager Corey Tarver said a strike would be bad for the whole industry.

“If they go on strike, it’s going to have a dramatic effect on the car manufacturing process because a lot of factories are unionized. Not all factories are unionized; Toyota doesn’t have a union shop. Some manufacturers won’t be affected at all if they don’t have union shops. But the makers that build their cars in union factories are going to shut down. They’re not going to build any cars,” Tarver said.

“Anything that is bad for the market is bad for us. It’s never good for any one carmaker. I don’t think customers should have to pay too much for their cars. It’s better to have choice, it’s better to have options, available inventory because it’s better when customers pay fair prices,” he said.

Union members who work for the Big Three automakers number about 146,000. They want a 46% payraise, which they say is fair because of companies’ profits and huge raises for CEOs.

Workers also want a 32-hour work week but to be paid for 40 hours, and they want reinstatement of pensions for new hires.

Tarver didn’t discuss the dispute but said consumers are the ones to suffer if production stops.

“Manufacturers are going to have less cars to sell, so they’re going to take away rebates and take away incentives so they make more on fewer cars and the consumers are just going to have to pay more,” Tarver said.

General Motors, Ford and Stellantis are the only major automakers whose U.S. workers are unionized. Economic analysts say a 10-day strike could cost the Big Three $5 billion.

The contracts are set to expire one minute before midnight next Thursday, so this time next week the union members could be on strike.

