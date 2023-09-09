SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 8, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 8, 2023.

Paul John Fox, 22, Cottonport: Possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; instate detainer (2 counts).

Marie Lucia Love, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Mondavia Smith, 22, Orange: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace, drunkenness.

Terest Pete, 78, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Heather Nicole Fontenot, 31, Sherman, Texas: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Jarvis Jerome Pierre, 41, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

William Anthony Gautreaux, 46, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Arthur Francisco Hall Jr., 21, Jennings: Direct contempt of court.

Patrick Scott Guillory, 36, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

McClinton Joshua Hardy, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 counts); possession of CDS, Schedule I; possession of CDS, Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

Hallie Nicole Mackey, 22, Beaumont: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Bria Samone Darby, 20, Beaumont: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

AnDeria Rai Blackwell, 21, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Dennis Dwight McKnight III, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable (misdemeanor); resisting an officer by flight.

Sabrina Ann Bellard, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; out-of-state detainer.

John Voris Harmon III, 26, Jennings: Direct contempt of court (2 counts); illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more.

Freda Mae Harvey, 60, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia (2 counts); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I drug (2 counts); direct contempt of court (2 counts); evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended; violations of registration provisions, vehicle not registered.

Atyjai Jaion Javonte McDowell, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; flight from an officer.

Earl Joseph Pete Jr., 41: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of CDS, Schedule II; possession of CDS, Schedule IV.

