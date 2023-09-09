SWLA 2023 Week Two High School Football Standings
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are through two weeks of high school football action here in Southwest Louisiana, and through two weeks here are what the standings look like:
DISTRICT 3-5A
|TEAM
|OVERALL RECORD
|DISTRICT RECORD
|Carencro
|2-0
|1-0
|Lafayette
|2-0
|1-0
|Sam Houston
|2-0
|1-0
|Southside
|2-0
|0-0
|Acadiana
|1-1
|1-0
|Barbe
|1-1
|0-1
|Sulphur
|1-1
|0-1
|Comeaux
|0-2
|0-1
|New Iberia
|0-2
|0-1
DISTRICT 3-4A
|TEAM
|OVERALL RECORD
|DISTRICT RECORD
|DeRidder
|1-1
|0-0
|Eunice
|1-1
|0-0
|Leesville
|1-1
|0-0
|Rayne
|1-1
|0-0
|LaGrange
|0-2
|0-0
|Washington-Marion
|0-2
|0-0
DISTRICT 3-3A
|TEAM
|OVERALL RECORD
|DISTRICT RECORD
|St. Louis Catholic
|2-0
|0-0
|Westlake
|2-0
|0-0
|Kinder
|2-0
|0-0
|LCCP
|1-1
|0-0
|Iowa
|1-1
|0-0
|Jennings
|1-1
|0-0
|South Beauregard
|1-1
|0-0
DISTRICT 4-3A
|TEAM
|OVERALL RECORD
|DISTRICT RECORD
|Port Barre
|1-0
|0-0
|Iota
|1-1
|0-0
|Northwest
|1-1
|0-0
|Church Point
|0-2
|0-0
|Mamou
|0-2
|0-0
|Pine Prairie
|0-2
|0-0
|Ville Platte
|0-2
|0-0
DISTRICT 4-2A
|TEAM
|OVERALL RECORD
|DISTRICT RECORD
|Oakdale
|2-0
|0-0
|Rosepine
|1-1
|0-0
|Holy Savior Menard
|1-1
|0-0
|Avoyelles
|0-2
|0-0
|Pickering
|0-2
|0-0
DISTRICT 5-2A
|TEAM
|OVERALL RECORD
|DISTRICT RECORD
|Lake Arthur
|2-0
|0-0
|Grand Lake
|1-1
|0-0
|Vinton
|1-1
|0-0
|Notre Dame
|1-1
|0-0
|DeQuincy
|0-2
|0-0
|Welsh
|0-2
|0-0
DISTRICT 5-1A
|TEAM
|OVERALL RECORD
|DISTRICT RECORD
|Elton
|2-0
|0-0
|Merryville
|1-1
|0-0
|Oberlin
|1-1
|0-0
|Basile
|1-1
|0-0
|East Beauregard
|1-1
|0-0
|Hamilton Christian
|1-1
|0-0
|Gueydan
|0-2
|0-0
