50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA 2023 Week Two High School Football Standings

Touchdown Live Week Two Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week
Touchdown Live Week Two Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week(KPLC)
By Matthew Travis and Justin Margolius
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are through two weeks of high school football action here in Southwest Louisiana, and through two weeks here are what the standings look like:

DISTRICT 3-5A

TEAMOVERALL RECORDDISTRICT RECORD
Carencro2-01-0
Lafayette2-01-0
Sam Houston2-01-0
Southside2-00-0
Acadiana1-11-0
Barbe1-10-1
Sulphur1-10-1
Comeaux0-20-1
New Iberia0-20-1

DISTRICT 3-4A

TEAMOVERALL RECORDDISTRICT RECORD
DeRidder1-10-0
Eunice1-10-0
Leesville1-10-0
Rayne1-10-0
LaGrange0-20-0
Washington-Marion0-20-0

DISTRICT 3-3A

TEAMOVERALL RECORDDISTRICT RECORD
St. Louis Catholic2-00-0
Westlake2-00-0
Kinder2-00-0
LCCP1-10-0
Iowa1-10-0
Jennings1-10-0
South Beauregard1-10-0

DISTRICT 4-3A

TEAMOVERALL RECORDDISTRICT RECORD
Port Barre1-00-0
Iota1-10-0
Northwest1-10-0
Church Point0-20-0
Mamou0-20-0
Pine Prairie0-20-0
Ville Platte0-20-0

DISTRICT 4-2A

TEAMOVERALL RECORDDISTRICT RECORD
Oakdale2-00-0
Rosepine1-10-0
Holy Savior Menard1-10-0
Avoyelles0-20-0
Pickering0-20-0

DISTRICT 5-2A

TEAMOVERALL RECORDDISTRICT RECORD
Lake Arthur2-00-0
Grand Lake1-10-0
Vinton1-10-0
Notre Dame1-10-0
DeQuincy0-20-0
Welsh0-20-0

DISTRICT 5-1A

TEAMOVERALL RECORDDISTRICT RECORD
Elton2-00-0
Merryville1-10-0
Oberlin1-10-0
Basile1-10-0
East Beauregard1-10-0
Hamilton Christian1-10-0
Gueydan0-20-0

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

TDL Week 2: 2A & 1A roundup
TDL Week 2: 3A roundup
KPLC Touchown Live
TDL WEEK 2: Scores and highlights
TDL Week 2: 4A roundup