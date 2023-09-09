SWLA 2023 Week Two High School Football Standings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are through two weeks of high school football action here in Southwest Louisiana, and through two weeks here are what the standings look like:

DISTRICT 3-5A

TEAM OVERALL RECORD DISTRICT RECORD Carencro 2-0 1-0 Lafayette 2-0 1-0 Sam Houston 2-0 1-0 Southside 2-0 0-0 Acadiana 1-1 1-0 Barbe 1-1 0-1 Sulphur 1-1 0-1 Comeaux 0-2 0-1 New Iberia 0-2 0-1

DISTRICT 3-4A

TEAM OVERALL RECORD DISTRICT RECORD DeRidder 1-1 0-0 Eunice 1-1 0-0 Leesville 1-1 0-0 Rayne 1-1 0-0 LaGrange 0-2 0-0 Washington-Marion 0-2 0-0

DISTRICT 3-3A

TEAM OVERALL RECORD DISTRICT RECORD St. Louis Catholic 2-0 0-0 Westlake 2-0 0-0 Kinder 2-0 0-0 LCCP 1-1 0-0 Iowa 1-1 0-0 Jennings 1-1 0-0 South Beauregard 1-1 0-0

DISTRICT 4-3A

TEAM OVERALL RECORD DISTRICT RECORD Port Barre 1-0 0-0 Iota 1-1 0-0 Northwest 1-1 0-0 Church Point 0-2 0-0 Mamou 0-2 0-0 Pine Prairie 0-2 0-0 Ville Platte 0-2 0-0

DISTRICT 4-2A

TEAM OVERALL RECORD DISTRICT RECORD Oakdale 2-0 0-0 Rosepine 1-1 0-0 Holy Savior Menard 1-1 0-0 Avoyelles 0-2 0-0 Pickering 0-2 0-0

DISTRICT 5-2A

TEAM OVERALL RECORD DISTRICT RECORD Lake Arthur 2-0 0-0 Grand Lake 1-1 0-0 Vinton 1-1 0-0 Notre Dame 1-1 0-0 DeQuincy 0-2 0-0 Welsh 0-2 0-0

DISTRICT 5-1A

TEAM OVERALL RECORD DISTRICT RECORD Elton 2-0 0-0 Merryville 1-1 0-0 Oberlin 1-1 0-0 Basile 1-1 0-0 East Beauregard 1-1 0-0 Hamilton Christian 1-1 0-0 Gueydan 0-2 0-0

