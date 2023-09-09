50/50 Thursdays
Pilots compete in Jennings Deep South Husky Shootout

By Joel Bruce
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Pilots took part in the Deep South Husky Shootout in Jennings today.

It’s a friendly competition for those piloting a Husky, Cessna or any other short-take-off aircraft.

In each heat, two planes face off against each other. Each pilot’s takeoff and landing distances are recorded, and after a single run, the pilot with the shortest distance wins the shootout and advances, while the defeated pilot returns to parking.

“You’re flying your aircraft at the very edge of its performance envelope. You want to come in as slow as possible. So you’re at maximum flaps, you’ve lightened the plane up. You’ve taken most of the fuel out. You’ve only got about 30 minutes of fuel, and you’re coming in and your stall warning horn is going off and you pull it back right at the last minute and get the plane slowed down as slow as you can,” Col. Matthew Peterson explained.

The elimination process continues until the best pilot in each class emerges victorious. The winning Husky pilot got a weekend getaway at L’Auberge.

