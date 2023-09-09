Lake Charles kicks off ‘Skate-Tember’ with ‘70s Night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents enjoyed the sights and sounds of the ‘70s Friday night at the city’s first “Skate-Tember” night.

KPLC’s John Bridges deejayed the event via KBYS.

The city shared some of the best ‘70s costumes on Facebook.

The City's first installment of Skate-Tember last night was a success! Last night was 70's Night. Join us on Thursday, 9.14.23, for 80's Night! #PartnersinParks #SkateTember Posted by Lake Charles City Hall on Saturday, September 9, 2023

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the ‘80s will roll into the Lake Charles Civic Center for the second night of Skate-Tember from 6 to 8 p.m.

Admission is $5, and children 16 and under must have an adult present. Skates are not provided. (City of Lake Charles)

The final skate night will bring back the ‘90s on Friday, Sept. 29.

