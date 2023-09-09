50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles kicks off ‘Skate-Tember’ with ‘70s Night

‘80s Night is Sept. 14; ‘90s Night is Sept. 29
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents enjoyed the sights and sounds of the ‘70s Friday night at the city’s first “Skate-Tember” night.

KPLC’s John Bridges deejayed the event via KBYS.

The city shared some of the best ‘70s costumes on Facebook.

The City's first installment of Skate-Tember last night was a success! Last night was 70's Night. Join us on Thursday, 9.14.23, for 80's Night! #PartnersinParks #SkateTember

Posted by Lake Charles City Hall on Saturday, September 9, 2023

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the ‘80s will roll into the Lake Charles Civic Center for the second night of Skate-Tember from 6 to 8 p.m.

Admission is $5, and children 16 and under must have an adult present. Skates are not provided.
The final skate night will bring back the ‘90s on Friday, Sept. 29.

Admission is $5, and children 16 and under must have an adult present. Skates are not provided.
