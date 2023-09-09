Highway dedicated to teacher killed in crash

LACASSINE, La. (KPLC) - Friends and family of a SWLA teacher gathered today for a sign unveiling ceremony in her memory.

Hannah Vincent of Iowa was an agriculture teacher at Opelousas High School and was considered by many as a pillar of the local ag community.

Hannah Lee Vincent

Vincent was killed in a crash along I-49 in Opelousas in 2018. This year her family reached out to local representatives in hopes of getting a portion of the highway named in her honor.

A bill sponsored by state Rep. Troy Romero of Jennings passed during the legislative session.

The signs were unveiled today at Lil Cochon’s in Lacassine.

“There is no one that I know of that had a bigger passion for FFA [Future Farmers of America] and agriculture. She took it to her grave. She went in on a day she was supposed to be off to get ready for their state FFA convention, so she gave her life for agricultural education and FFA,” said her father, David Vincent.

Vincent’s father said the highway dedication is a way of keeping her memory alive.

