FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A comfortable start to the week, though the fire risk remains

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A comfortable start to the week is ahead for southwest Louisiana. A weak cold front pushed through the area late Saturday, beginning the process of pushing in much drier air. The biggest impacts of this will be lower humidity and reduced morning temperatures. By Sunday morning, low temperatures will fall at least into the low 70′s near I-10, with many locations along the coast likely to see 60′s! And the afternoon Sunday will feel quite nice as well. Highs will return to the low/mid 90′s with the lower humidity in place. The only downside to this is with a lack of rain and moisture the fire threat will still be present.

While the rain on Friday was welcome, the drought will still remain ongoing this weekend, so the fire danger is expected to remain. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. Outdoor burning of any kind is not tolerated.

Rain chances will remain very limited through Monday, and possibly into Tuesday as well. By the middle of next week, the cold front will begin to washout out and allow better moisture to return to the area. Then we’ll track a second cold front which may begin to approach the region. It is still unknown whether it actually pushes through, but it should bring elevated chances for showers and storms again by Wednesday. Temperatures do not seem likely to change much behind that one however.

In the tropics, we are watching powerful Hurricane Lee plus newly formed Tropical Storm Margot. Still, neither of these are currently expected to impact SWLA though we’ll keep a close eye on them. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

