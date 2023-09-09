Deputies searching for Elton home burglary suspects

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for two men who they say were caught on camera stealing from a home in Elton.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Barnsdall Road in August, Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said. Several items were reported stolen, including a large television and a window air conditioner, and additional items were reported stolen later.

The car has Louisiana plate 451 BGJ. (Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are asking for help identifying the people seen taking items to a car in the above photos. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 337-821-2106.

