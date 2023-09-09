Deputies searching for Elton home burglary suspects
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for two men who they say were caught on camera stealing from a home in Elton.
The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Barnsdall Road in August, Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said. Several items were reported stolen, including a large television and a window air conditioner, and additional items were reported stolen later.
Deputies are asking for help identifying the people seen taking items to a car in the above photos. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 337-821-2106.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.