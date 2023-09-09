50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Deputies searching for Elton home burglary suspects

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for two men who they say were caught on camera stealing from a home in Elton.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Barnsdall Road in August, Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said. Several items were reported stolen, including a large television and a window air conditioner, and additional items were reported stolen later.

The car has Louisiana plate 451 BGJ.
The car has Louisiana plate 451 BGJ.(Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are asking for help identifying the people seen taking items to a car in the above photos. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 337-821-2106.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more storms possible early Saturday, much drier to end the weekend
Viewers capture video of a gustnado moving through Southwest Louisiana on Sept. 8, 2023.
Viewers capture video of a gustnado moving through Southwest Louisiana on Sept. 8, 2023.
KPLC viewer Maxine Leonards captured this double rainbow at La. 397 and Friesen Road after...
VIDEO: After the storm, there’s always a rainbow
After the storm, there’s always a rainbow
After the storm, there’s always a rainbow