Cowboys’ first-ever matchup with Florida Gators kicks off at 6:30

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (KPLC) - The Cowboys are headed to The Swamp for the first time in history, hoping to put their Week 1 struggles behind them as they face off against the Florida Gators.

The Gators are also coming out of Week 1 loss, having fallen 24-11 against Utah. Both teams are hoping to bounce back tonight at Florida’s home opener.

McNeese has only faced a sitting SEC team twice, both times LSU, and holds a 0-4 record against current SEC teams.

McNeese Head Coach Gary Goff told us this week his team’s main goal is to improve after their third consecutive Week 1 defeat.

“If they’re [Florida] the better team when the game is over then so be it, but I want us to go there and play really hard for four quarters,” Coach Goff said.

While the Cowboys know it will be no easy task to tame the Gators, the opportunity to face such a prominent team is a win for the program.

“Anytime you get to play an SEC on national TV is a positive. These games help build our brand. I know our fans, donors and players will enjoy going to The Swamp and competing against one of the best programs in the country,” McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer said.

The game kicks off at 6:30 on ESPNU. We’ll have highlights on 7NEWS Nightcast at 10.

The game will rerun Sunday at 3 p.m. and Tuesday at midnight on SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.