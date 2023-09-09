Beach sweep, turtle release planned in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Beachfront Development Districts 1 and 2 are holding a beach sweep on Saturday, Sept. 16, followed by a luncheon and a turtle release.

Registration for the beach sweep will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Johnson Bayou Recreation Center and Rutherford Beach. Lunch will be served at the recreation center on Berwick Road at 11:30.

(Cameron Parish Beachfront Development District 1)

After the luncheon, three sea turtles will be released at Mae’s Beach at 1:30 p.m.

