Beach sweep, turtle release planned in Cameron Parish
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Beachfront Development Districts 1 and 2 are holding a beach sweep on Saturday, Sept. 16, followed by a luncheon and a turtle release.
Registration for the beach sweep will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Johnson Bayou Recreation Center and Rutherford Beach. Lunch will be served at the recreation center on Berwick Road at 11:30.
After the luncheon, three sea turtles will be released at Mae’s Beach at 1:30 p.m.
For more information about the event, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.