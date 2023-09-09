Arson dog demonstrates finding accelerant at scene of wildfire

(KPLC) - Arson dogs are some of the vital crewmembers of the firefighting teams helping combat wildfires in Louisiana.

Investigators have determined arson to be the cause of several wildfires in the state, including the 31,000-acre Tiger Island Fire.

The Office of State Fire Marshal shared a video of Canine Coordinator Lt. Mike Doucet and one of the state’s arson dogs, Pablo, demonstrating how Pablo finds accelerants left behind by arsonists.

Firefighters or investigators bring Pablo along to the scene of a fire, and he can sniff out an ignitable liquid left behind, Lt. Doucet explained. Pablo alerts his handler to the accelerant, and crews collect a sample for analysis at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

The state bought Pablo in 2017, and he is around 6 years old, Doucet said. He will retire at age 8 or 9 and become a regular dog.

Follow updates on the Tiger Island Fire from the Department of Agriculture and Forestry and State Fire Marshal HERE.

