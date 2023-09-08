Wind, rain across area; numerous power outages

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Whipping winds and heavy rain are moving across Southwest Louisiana.

The storms have resulted in numerous power outages. Some companies are reporting numerous trees falling on power lines.

Vernon Parish officials say they are seeing several weather-related fires.

As of 2:20 p.m., the Entergy outage map was showing more than 6,000 Calcasieu customers without power. BECi’s outage map showed 5,500 customers out in Beauregard, 3,600 out in Vernon and 2,300 out in Allen.

Entergy's outage map shows 6,100 customers without power as of 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2023. (Entergy)

