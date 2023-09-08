50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Wind, rain across area; numerous power outages

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Whipping winds and heavy rain are moving across Southwest Louisiana.

The storms have resulted in numerous power outages. Some companies are reporting numerous trees falling on power lines.

Vernon Parish officials say they are seeing several weather-related fires.

As of 2:20 p.m., the Entergy outage map was showing more than 6,000 Calcasieu customers without power. BECi’s outage map showed 5,500 customers out in Beauregard, 3,600 out in Vernon and 2,300 out in Allen.

Entergy's outage map shows 6,100 customers without power as of 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2023.
Entergy's outage map shows 6,100 customers without power as of 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2023.(Entergy)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Friday afternoon thunderstorm in Jennings
Thunderstorm in Jennings
Friday afternoon thunderstorm in SWLA
Wind, rain across the area; numerous power outages
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Tropical Update
Lee weakens slightly, still a dangerous category 4 hurricane; Tropical Storm Margot moving north over the east Atlantic