West Cal Cam Hospital announces “Shots for Tots” dates
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has announced the dates for its low-cost immunization program for children six weeks to 18 years old.
There will be several dates available in September and are by appointment only.
- Wednesday, September 13 - Community Health Center of WCCH (703 Cypress Street, Suite A, Sulphur) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, September 18 - WCCH Diagnostic Center (250 S. Beglis Parkway, Sulphur) from 9 a.m. to noon
- Wednesday, September 20 - Community Health Center of WCCH (703 Cypress Street, Suite A, Sulphur) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, September 25 - WCCH Diagnostic Center (250 S. Beglis Parkway, Sulphur) from 9 a.m. to noon
The “Shots for Tots” program offers immunizations for children who are uninsured, underinsured, have Medicaid, or are American Indian/Alaskan natives. The cost is $10 per person.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can call (337) 527-4361.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.