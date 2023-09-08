West Cal Cam Hospital announces “Shots for Tots” dates

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has announced the dates for its low-cost immunization program for children six weeks to 18 years old.

There will be several dates available in September and are by appointment only.

Wednesday, September 13 - Community Health Center of WCCH (703 Cypress Street, Suite A, Sulphur) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, September 18 - WCCH Diagnostic Center (250 S. Beglis Parkway, Sulphur) from 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, September 20 - Community Health Center of WCCH (703 Cypress Street, Suite A, Sulphur) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, September 25 - WCCH Diagnostic Center (250 S. Beglis Parkway, Sulphur) from 9 a.m. to noon

The “Shots for Tots” program offers immunizations for children who are uninsured, underinsured, have Medicaid, or are American Indian/Alaskan natives. The cost is $10 per person.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can call (337) 527-4361.

