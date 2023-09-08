50/50 Thursdays
Tiger Island Fire Update: Voluntary evacuation orders lifted

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have lifted the last remaining voluntary evacuations for the Junction community areas north of the town limits of Merryville and east of Junction, and along the areas north and south of La. 190 to the Williams/Vigor Miers Road. All roadways remain open as well.

Crews are continuing to fight the Tiger Island Wildfire which remains around 70% contained.

First responders say there was some interior burning yesterday but nothing near the fire perimeter. There was also a small fire hold over a lightning strike on the east side near Highway 27, but it was quickly mopped up.

Currently, crews say the biggest concern they have is with the pine needles that are falling from the trees into their dozer lines which can present an opportunity for the fires to hop the lines. They plan on surveying the lines and cleaning those up today.

There are higher winds expected in the forecast for the area today so firefighters will be remaining vigilant and monitoring for new areas of heat.

Anyone returning to their homes or property who received residential or structural damage from the fire is asked to call 337-353-8902 with their name, address, insurance information, phone number, and what was damaged.

