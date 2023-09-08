50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 7, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 7, 2023.

Markeith Darel Guidry, 35, Vinton: Trespassing; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jayce Lamont Cole, 21, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; disturbing the peace.

Christopher Paul Davis, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leroy Hightower, 66, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wendy Laura Clayton, 47, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Kenneth Layne Squibb, 58, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kayla Eden Taylor, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Leeann Sonnier, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).

Christian Louis Albelo-Padilla, 34, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Sugar Ray Alexander, 42, Homeless: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.

Michael Brandon Jones, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; pedestrians on highways.

Christopher Wayne Richard, 54, Ragley, GA: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Kelly Ray Esthay, 53, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; burglary (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle.

Gary Jamine Tezeno, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; second-degree murder.

Kevin Laterry Moore, 43, Alexandria: Theft under $5,000 (3 charges).

Kenric Arrington Artis, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

Myka Pelican Lewis, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

