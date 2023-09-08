Sulphur Police Department holds open tryouts amid national officer shortage

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Police departments in Southwest Louisiana are not immune to the national officer shortage and towns like Sulphur are among many feeling the impact. To help alleviate that shortage locally, the Sulphur Police Department will be holding open tryouts for anyone interested in joining the force tomorrow, Sept. 9.

It’s a strict job meaning candidates have to meet the department’s standards. And as many know, the reason those who wear the badge are so respected is because of how dangerous the profession can be. Just two weeks ago, an officer was shot in the line of duty after a pursuit ended in a crash and exchange of gunfire.

However, those who sign up understand the risks and are willing to undergo the training necessary to serve and protect their community.

Sgt. Nicholas Johnson says the reason he’s on the force is because of his passion and love for the job, ”We still believe that this is a prestigious career, it’s an honorable career. Basically, there’s always fear so don’t be afraid to be afraid.”

But he says with proper training, dangerous situations can be made safer or deescalated and fear minimized. This allows officers to think and react accordingly and make the right decisions when the time comes. That’s why there’s so much focus on training new officers and hiring those who are fit for the job.

Officer Colby Wiersema has served as a patrol officer for the department for two years now and says the drive and love of serving and protecting the community is what keeps him going.

“There’s always going to be somebody that has something to say. But if you have a passion for this career it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day you can go home knowing you help people” said Wiersema.

Tryouts will be at the Sulphur Police Department at 8 a.m. though applicants are asked to arrive 15 minutes early. The tryout will focus solely on fitness which will be broken down into five agility tests that consist of:

Vertical Jumps

Push Ups

Sit Ups

One Hundred Meter Sprint

800 Meter Run

“You will find out if you pass the test and move on in the process that day,” said Sgt. Johnson. “If you have ever had interest in being a police officer come try it out. It may be a step towards a new career.”

Sulphur Police Department asks that you not consume energy drinks, pre-workout, or anything beforehand that could alter your blood pressure.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, and should wear athletic attire to the tryout.

You can pre-register for the tryout here or register when you arrive.

