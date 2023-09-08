Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Sept. 8, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hal McMillin joined us this morning to talk about dove season, saltwater fishing, and the upcoming teal season.

Dove season has started off great with a good concentration across Southwest Louisiana. Great spots for dove hunting are any plowed fields are areas with water.

Blue-winged teal are already starting to make their way down to areas with water, and Hal says a few have already been spotted in Lacassine. However, hunters should be aware that the drought may cause teal leases to rise as farmers will have to pay more to pump extra water for their fields.

Teal season begins on September 15, so make sure you have your duck stamps and a safety general for when it’s time to hunt. That safety general’s job is to keep everything in order and do a pre-hunt safety meeting. Specifically to establish zones of fire, make sure people know never to shoot over someone’s head, and remind everyone when to take the safety off.

Hal says a little tip for teal hunting is that the teal coming in right now are new so they won’t know your decoy set-up. Anything out there with wings can draw them in. And remember not to over-call. If you see the teal coming into your decoys, stop calling and just let them come down. A big mistake people make is popping up to shoot them too early since teal usually fly over quickly. Be patient and wait for them to get in the decoys before you fire. When you shoot closer, you’ll end up harvesting more.

Also, fun fact, teal migration also coincides with hummingbird migration so you can start setting up those hummingbird feaders now.

Saltwater fishing is also doing pretty well right now. The salinity is high at the moment because of the drought.

Hal will also be at the Delta Waterfowl Banquet on Sept. 14 at the Burton Coliseum.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can find ticket information on their website HERE.

