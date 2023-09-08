Lee surges into a major hurricane as Tropical Storm Margot forms in the east Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Lee began a very rapid period of intensification and has already strengthened into a powerful category 5 hurricane. Early Thursday, winds increased to 165 mph with a minimum pressure down to 926 millibars. It was located just over 600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Right now, indications are that it will continue to move to the west-northwest on a track that will bring it just north of the Leeward Islands. Conditions will remain favorable ahead of it over the next few days, with the National Hurricane Center keeping it at category 5 strength through early Saturday. How much additional strengthening occurs will mainly be determined by the structure of the storm itself, since the environment around the storm will remain conducive aside from a little bit of wind shear on Friday.

Still, it is a few thousand miles away from us, and if the track holds we likely won’t have much to worry about. Long range models show it eventually recurving northward between the east coast and Bermuda. Exactly how close to gets to the east coast and where it turns is still up in the air. But for us in SWLA, Lee is very likely to remain away from us as it would take massive changes in the overall weather pattern to change that. Still, we’ll watch it closely and let you know if anything changes.

Behind it Tropical Depression 14 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Margot. It is likely to head northwest into the open Atlantic where it may obtain hurricane strength far away from the lower 48.

