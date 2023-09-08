First Alert Forecast: Some stronger storms possible Friday under hot temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Mostly hot and humid weather continue for our Friday, but we are getting a mix up for our rain chances later in the day.

Friday will start out very similar to Thursday, with warm and muggy, mostly sunny conditions through lunchtime. However, the afternoon will have the potential for a cluster of showers and storms moving through the area. Afternoon temperatures will be reaching the mid to upper 90′s and a heat advisory remains in place for all parishes.

Models are less confident but are still leaning towards a small upper-level disturbance working around the edge of the upper-level high to our west. That should come close enough to the area to produce at least a few storms by the middle of the afternoon. With our incredibly hot temperatures, any storms that form would have the potential to become strong or even severe. The main threat would be damaging winds, though hail is a possibility as well. We’re not expecting widespread rain, but you will want to keep an eye on your radar in the mid afternoon through early evening.

Our hot temperatures will encourage the potential for a few strong storms this afternoon (KPLC)

The general lack of rain combined with the very small totals we’ve had over the last few weeks means the fire danger is expected to stay elevated approaching the weekend. Any rain we could receive will be welcome, but is not likely to be a drought-buster. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. Outdoor burning of any kind is not tolerated.

A weak front will move over the area Saturday, bringing some dry air behind it (KPLC)

Friday’s chance for rain is still out ahead of a weak cold front that will push south this weekend and this could produce additional showers and storms by Saturday. At this point the only other change will be a drop in humidity levels by early next week which in turn will allow morning lows to drop into the 60s and low 70s. Normally this would be a welcome break from the humidity, but unfortunately in our current state it is more likely to aggravate the fire risk.

The front will likely lift back northward by the middle of next week, signaling the return of humidity and perhaps some more rain.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, we are watching the rapid strengthening of Hurricane Lee plus newly formed Tropical Storm Margot. Still, neither of these are currently expected to impact SWLA though we’ll keep a close eye on them. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

