FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more storms possible early Saturday, much drier to end the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another chance to see rain is ahead to start the weekend, though we’ll end it much differently. With enough moisture in place Saturday morning and an approaching weak cold front, we may start the day with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. We won’t have the same heating as we had Friday afternoon, so any storms shouldn’t become quite as strong. Still, some of the stronger ones could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds. By the mid-afternoon, some slightly drier air will begin to approach from the northeast, which should begin to lower rain chances. So overall the day does not appear to be a washout, though outdoor plans may be better suited for the later half of the day.

The one benefit to any showers, storms and clouds will be slightly cooler temperatures. Instead of highs in the upper 90′s to triple digits, those numbers on Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 90′s. By the second half of the weekend, the front will likely push through fully. This means much lower humidity by Sunday with very minimal rain chances. On one hand, this will mean a more comfortable feel outside. On the other, this may increase the fire danger once again though hopefully Friday’s rains helped with that. We’ll also see a reduction of overnight lows into the low 70′s or upper 60′s both Sunday and Monday nights!

While the rain on Friday was welcome, the drought will still remain ongoing this weekend, so the fire danger is expected to remain. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. Outdoor burning of any kind is not tolerated.

By the middle of next week, a second cold front may begin to approach the region. This could bring an additional round of showers and storms sometime on Tuesday/Wednesday, though temperatures do not seem likely to change much behind that one either.

In the tropics, we are watching powerful Hurricane Lee plus newly formed Tropical Storm Margot. Still, neither of these are currently expected to impact SWLA though we’ll keep a close eye on them. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

