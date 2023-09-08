50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City officials holding community meetings on LC Rebound initiative

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - City of Lake Charles officials are educating the community on the LC Rebound proposal that will be on the Nov. 18 ballot.

LC Rebound is a tax restructuring initiative created to enhance the quality of life in the city.

Mayor Nic Hunter and Councilwoman Luvertha August met with District B residents Thursday to discuss how the initiative plans to invest in the city’s future.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to make people want to move to Lake Charles not only for a good job – ‘cause we do have some good jobs out there – but want to live here ‘cause we have a good quality of life,” Mayor Hunter said.

The city plans to hold a meeting for each city council district. Upcoming meetings have not been announced on the city’s website.

To view the presentation and read more about LC Rebound, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

City officials holding community meetings on LC Rebound initiative
City officials holding community meetings on LC Rebound initiative
Several students detained after ‘large fight’ at Barbe High
Several students detained after ‘large fight’ at Barbe High
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few strong storms possible Friday afternoon as hot weather continues