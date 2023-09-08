City officials holding community meetings on LC Rebound initiative

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - City of Lake Charles officials are educating the community on the LC Rebound proposal that will be on the Nov. 18 ballot.

LC Rebound is a tax restructuring initiative created to enhance the quality of life in the city.

Mayor Nic Hunter and Councilwoman Luvertha August met with District B residents Thursday to discuss how the initiative plans to invest in the city’s future.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to make people want to move to Lake Charles not only for a good job – ‘cause we do have some good jobs out there – but want to live here ‘cause we have a good quality of life,” Mayor Hunter said.

The city plans to hold a meeting for each city council district. Upcoming meetings have not been announced on the city’s website.

To view the presentation and read more about LC Rebound, CLICK HERE.

