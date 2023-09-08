Candidates for Calcasieu sheriff, family court judge answer questions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Those who wanted to learn more about candidates running in the upcoming election in Calcasieu Parish poured into the Lake Charles Civic Center for a meet and greet and moderated forum between competitors in the sheriff and family court judge races.

Five of the six sheriff candidates were in attendance and gave their take on important issues in the parish and how they would operate differently from the current administration.

“I would have a multi-racial administration,” Elizabeth Gray Carrier (D) said. “I’d have Black, white and Hispanic because I know some very smart people in all races.”

“I will always put the best interest of the citizens of Calcasieu Parish first and foremost in every decision that I make,” Stitch Guillory (No party) said. “If you like your sheriff’s office today, if you like what you have today, then I’m your guy.”

“Mancuso has done a great job, but I would improve that,” Mike Reid (R) said. “I will put more people on the streets, put more deputies out there, and work on teaching, work on education with the deputies.”

“We are going to reorganize the administration and reconfigure the command staff,” Dustan Abshire (R) said. “We’ll make the men and women there understand that they have a place in the department and that they have a path to leadership.”

“It’s a huge problem that I see,” Les Blanchard (R) said.” We are going to get rid of the good ole boy system. It’s time to give people leadership positions based on merit.”

7News spoke to the sixth candidate, Bradley Moss (I), who said he missed the deadline to participate. He said he would be participating in future events.

Before the election, 7News will air an in-depth story, profiling each of the candidates running in the sheriff’s race.

The Southwest Louisiana Association of Realtors hosted the event. Click HERE to watch the full livestream.

Click HERE for more information about the Oct. 14 election.

