Authorities investigating after police and suspect exchange gunfire near Rayne

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Rayne, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations says it is taking over an investigation that involved a suspect being injured after an exchange of gunfire near the city limits of Rayne, according to State Police Troop I.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says the Rayne Police Department requested the investigation after authorities were called out to a person firing a weapon in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Davis Ave. around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The incident led to an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the suspect leading to the suspect being shot and transported to a hospital with critical injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information, pictures, or video of the incident to share them with State Police detectives by calling 337-332-8080 or by anonymously reporting the information online HERE.

