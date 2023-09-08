Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the second time this week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight at Barbe High School. Except this time, it wasn’t just the students fighting.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, there was another fight between students this morning at the school which was unrelated to a large fight that occurred on Thursday which is still under investigation. This morning’s fight between students was quickly broken up by the School Resource Officers.

But after parents and guardians were called to the school, the adults also began to fight according to deputies. The fight was stopped by deputies and school personnel who cleared the individuals from the campus.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board says it will be deferring to the Sheriff’s Office in regard to any charges or arrests as the investigation into these incidents continues.

