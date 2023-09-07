Town of Oberlin pauses radar-enforced citations over legal concerns

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - A radar-enforced citation program recently started in Oberlin has been put on pause, according to the town’s mayor.

Mayor Larry Alexander said Allen Parish District Attorney Joe Green and Sheriff Doug Hebert questioned some elements of the program. One of those is whether hiring a third party to enforce traffic violations oversteps the town’s authority and encroaches on the role of police. Alexander said the program will stop while legal opinions are being sought to iron out those concerns.

Parish officials were not alone in questioning the program. Last week, we brought you some concerns from Oberlin residents about the fees associated with these citations.

Oberlin Mayor Larry Alexander explained the new program to 7NEWS saying a radar gun manned by a post-certified officer records speed while capturing video of the vehicle. Citations are then issued through the mail. The person the city has hired to work the radar is a current officer in another town and commissioned by the state.

Regarding the price of those citations, Alexander said the fees aligned with the standard cost of tickets in Oberlin. Additionally, he mentioned the third party that processes those citations charges a fee. Alexander admits that money plays a main role in establishing such a program in the first place.

Mayor Alexander said his goal with the program is two-fold. First, he hopes it addresses speeding in the town of Oberlin – which he says is an ongoing problem. Results from a 7-day speed study conducted in the town revealed an average of 800 vehicles driving over the speed limit each day, according to the mayor. He said utilizing a radar-enforced speed limit has had immediate results. In the first few days, 200-300 vehicles were cited, then that reduced to only 100 or so each day.

Second, the program is a revenue source for the town – one whose economic hardships have made headlines in recent years.

“It comes with pros and cons, but anytime you can help your town financially you explore those opportunities,” said Mayor Alexander. “We want new roads, improved water systems - all of those projects cost money.”

Some have asked why it is necessary to use a third party to enforce speed limits versus Oberlin police.

“I would love to use our own police force,” said Alexander. “I don’t believe they’ve written any speeding tickets while on duty this year.”

Chief Grady Haynes tells 7NEWS 442 speeding tickets were issued between January and mid-August, all by officers working LACE details. Local Agency Compensated Detail is a program allowing officers to work extra hours while off-duty. Haynes says officers make $30 an hour for six hours of detail. He said that pay comes out of revenue generated by tickets written during LACE hours. He said the rest of the revenue is divided the same way money from tickets written during regular patrol hours is divided. Haynes said it doesn’t matter when a ticket is written, it shouldn’t be a major source of the town’s budget.

“Police departments are not an institution to be used by a city or town as a dependent source of revenue for funding the town,” Chief Haynes stated. “This has been reiterated by every CPA at every annual budget meeting.”

Haynes believes the radar-enforced citation program was set up illegally, saying certain permits must be obtained through the Department of Transportation. 7NEWS reached out to DOTD which stated the town of Oberlin complied with its guidelines.

Even so, Haynes disagrees with third parties being hired to enforce traffic laws, saying it does not allow for face-to-face communication or the discretion that an officer has while on patrol. Haynes also points to lawsuits involving video-enforced ticketing.

“That type of enforcement of public safety has to come from the police department’s chief and maintained by an officer of the Oberlin Police Department,” said Haynes.

Mayor Alexander said he agrees police should enforce these traffic violations but feels that isn’t happening in Oberlin. Alexander did not give a timeline for when the program would start again. He says wants a legal team to address all concerns and ensure the town is doing things in accordance with the law.

