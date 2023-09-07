Touchdown Live: Week Two Game of the Week - Westlake Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Westlake Rams are entering their week two match-up with a bit of confidence after a commanding 40-7 win over the Dequincy Tigers in their season opener. The Rams fell to the Greyhounds 29-12 last season and Westlake Head Coach John Richardson knows that the Greyhounds are going to be a tough opponent.

“Welsh has a lot of tradition and we know they’re going to play super hard I’m sure they’re disappointed with the outcome last Friday night,” said Coach Richardson “I’m sure they’re going to come out and give us their very best effort and I expect them to be a good football team when we play them this week.”

Similar to the Greyhounds the Rams have a young roster that is learning week to week and for Westlake the goal is to minimize mistakes and put themselves in a position to win no matter who’s on the field.

“Well I saw a young team that’s getting better each week from the scrimmage to the jamboree to week one we saw a lot of improvements on the flip side of that though we still making a lot of mistakes and as the competition gets better each week we’re going to have to get those things taken care of,” Richardson said.

Despite a dominant win in week one the Rams know that this is the only beginning and they need to continue to make strides the rest of the season for them to have success.

“I thought we did decent last week If we keep on improving I think we’ll be great against Welsh a great opponent time for learning it will be great man,” said junior Jayce O’Hara.

“I learned that sometimes it might be a little hard and you just have to go out there and play and let the game come to you,” said junior Kevin Rideau.

The stadium will likely be packed for this one and for the Rams to play their best they will have to keep their emotions in check and remember to just play football and keep the game simple.

“For me, I never noticed those kinds of things I’ve been doing this for a long time it’s about the kids staying focused just taking it one play at a time, knowing that there’s going to be good things and bad things that happen and how they respond to that will have a big outcome on the game,” Coach Richardson said.

No matter the outcome on Friday night the Rams won’t let it stop them from achieving their goal.

“We’re definitely making the playoffs I can feel it,” O’Hara said.

Friday’s game is set to start at 7:00 pm at Welsh High School, and make sure to tune into the Touchdown Live Pregame Show from the Sonic Game of the Week on Friday at 5:00 pm we will talk to Welsh Head Coach Ronnie Courville and Westlake Head Coach John Richardson less than two hours before the game.

