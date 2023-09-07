Tiger Island wildfire now 71% contained

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Officials have released an update regarding the Tiger Island Wildfire near the Singer and Merryville area, noting that the fire is now 71% contained.

Voluntary evacuations are still in place for the Junction community areas north of the town limits of Merryville and east of Junction, and along the areas north and south of La. 190 to the Williams/Vigor Miers Road.

Crews continue to battle the wildfire as heavy residual debris remains from Hurricane Larua adding more fuel to the fire in addition to the current hot and dry weather conditions that have led to a statewide burn ban.

Currently, first responders have made progress on the northeast side of the fire saying they were able to insert a hoselay utilizing engines into a creek drainage to help them mop up heat spots in the area.

There was less than a tenth of an inch of rain in the area recently along that northern edge of the fire with lightning strikes along the eastern edge.

Today, crews will be keeping the containment lines clear to lessen any potential areas of heat to spring up along the perimeter. They will also be continuing to target any hotspots using infrared imagery as well as monitoring the east side of the fire in case the lightning strikes create any new burns.

Crews also provided updates on other fires in the area:

Highway 113 - 63% contained. Yesterday crews were able to use small pumps to mop up hot spots within the Tenmile Creek area. Today, crews will be assessing roads, creating more dozer lines in the southeast, and breaking up smoldering vegetation to improve creek drainage for mop-up operations.

Lions Camp Road - 83% contained. Crews will continue breaking down heat sources and strengthening firelines to reach the 20-foot interior of established containment lines by the end of the shift today.

Elizabeth - 72% contained. Crews were able to improve dozer lines in the Tenmile Creek area. Today, crews will be taking down hazardous trees around the perimeter and using a utility terrain vehicle with water to help mop up heat spots.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.