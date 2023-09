SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 6, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 6, 2023.

Russell Anthony Gordon, 22, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; revocation of parole; out-of-state detainer; battery.

Jose Luis Mendoza Herrera, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Evan Byron Townley, 63, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Kenneth Eugene Manuel, 35, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Lee Martinez, 60, Duson: Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer.

Gregory Lynn Botley, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jamar Joseph Lee, 39, Homeless: Failure to register as a sex offender; resisting an officer; parole detainer.

Ben G. Weaver, 41, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000 (2 charges); burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000.

Leroy Joseph Touson, 21, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

Paul Clayton Rubin, 48, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery.

Robert Lewis Brewer, 52, Village Mills, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Wayne Leday, 46, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Brittany Cascio, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

