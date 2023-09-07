Several students detained after ‘large fight’ at Barbe High

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several students have been detained after a “large fight” at Barbe High School early this afternoon, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said deputies are currently investigating.

All faculty and students are safe, she said.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board released the following statement:

“There was a fight at Barbe High School today. We are handling this incident per our Student Code of Conduct, and individuals involved will be disciplined according to our policies. We are working in conjunction with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, as we do in all instances of this nature, and we will defer to them for information on the criminal investigation.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.