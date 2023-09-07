New ordinance will ban loitering in civic center parking lot at night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An ordinance targeting issues that brew in the parking lots of the Lake Charles Civic Center will soon take effect.

“Hanging out in the civic center parking lot – that could be considered loitering,” Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said.

After conversations about specific locations and timing issues, the ordinance prohibits loitering from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in all parking lots adjacent to Bord Du Lac Drive.

“Any function, a sanction function at the civic center, this does not apply,” Caldwell said. “It doesn’t apply to the boardwalk, it doesn’t apply to parking along Shell Beach Drive, it doesn’t apply to the marina, only the parking lot really attached to the civic center, and some of the parking near the veterans memorial.”

Caldwell said this won’t affect those enjoying the park but is mainly a helpful tool for law enforcement to approach these situations.

“You get to look at the bridge and watch the sunset, and they are all enjoyable for families, and we just want to make sure that families have the ability to enjoy them, and law enforcement has the ability to prevent someone from trying to do something that maybe disturbs someone from enjoying those things,” Caldwell said.

The ordinance will go into effect by the end of this week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.