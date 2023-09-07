LDWF announces grant for commercial fishermen affected by 2019 flood

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many commercial fishermen are still feeling the effects of flooding in 2019, but now there’s help on the way.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced a grant program to help those affected.

The day-to-day business of many commercial fishermen continues to be impacted after the Bonnet Carré Spillway opened in 2019 for 123 days.

Phillip Dyson, a commercial fisherman, said almost four years later, he is still having a hard time getting seafood.

“What happens when a tide in your floodwaters come out, it comes out and it flushes everything out, and once it comes out, it goes west. Your oyster, too much freshwater kills everything and that’s the problem we got in the lake. Last year I fished for about two weeks and I just quit because there wasn’t enough oysters to make ends meet,” he said.

His son, also in the industry, said the financial strain from the flooding impacted not only himself but those who worked alongside him.

“Your expense will be $400 a day off the top and then you’ll work all day for $150, so it wasn’t covering your expenses. Much less your crew that you got working under you, and they wound up quitting, a lot of them, because they’re not gonna work for free,” Philip Dyson II said.

As the challenge to get seafood continued, customers were impacted.

“Some customers stayed, some customers didn’t, ‘cause I mean they went and found somewhere else where they didn’t have to wait a week,” the younger Dyson said.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries announced the equipment modernization grant that can give up to $30,000 to those who qualify.

“Commercial fishermen and charter captains who have a certified endorsement, which means they can prove that more than 50% of their income comes from commercial fishing or charter activity docks, and processors that are in the seafood industry as well and that pretty much covers it there’s some other requirements, but that’s pretty much the basics or so at a time”

It’s a much-needed relief for these fishermen and their livelihoods.

You can find more information on the grant and qualifications HERE.

