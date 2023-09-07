50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Central Library reopens meeting rooms

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library has announced that its meeting rooms in the Central Library have now reopened for reservations by the public.

The rooms have been closed following damage to multiple libraries sustained during Hurricane Laura and were then used as temporary offices for staff whose other library branches were damaged.

“We are pleased to announce that we have completed a majority of the renovations and repairs at our library branches and staff can now return to their original offices,” said Christy Comeaux, Public Information Officer for the library.  “With staff returning to their original locations, we can now open up the meeting rooms for public use!”

Rooms opening in Central Library are the Della Krause Theilen Community Room and the Shaker and Raheeja DeBakey Community Room, both located on the second floor of the branch.

Several other large-capacity community rooms and/or small-capacity conference rooms are available at the Central, DeQuincy, Moss Bluff, Sulphur, Vinton, and Westlake branches.

Clubs, organizations, committees, governing bodies, individuals, and businesses can utilize the rooms for free and are encouraged to reserve a meeting room by calling or visiting one of the libraries listed above or by visiting https://calcasieulibrary.org/meeting-rooms to book a room online.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office Homecoming press conference
McNeese Homecoming 2023
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office informs residents of McNeese Homecoming plans
Hurricane Lee
Lee strengthens into a hurricane, likely to become a major hurricane in the next few days
A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon as heat indices push 110°
First Alert Forecast: High temperatures are back with a chance for a few showers