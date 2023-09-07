Lake Charles Central Library reopens meeting rooms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library has announced that its meeting rooms in the Central Library have now reopened for reservations by the public.

The rooms have been closed following damage to multiple libraries sustained during Hurricane Laura and were then used as temporary offices for staff whose other library branches were damaged.

“We are pleased to announce that we have completed a majority of the renovations and repairs at our library branches and staff can now return to their original offices,” said Christy Comeaux, Public Information Officer for the library. “With staff returning to their original locations, we can now open up the meeting rooms for public use!”

Rooms opening in Central Library are the Della Krause Theilen Community Room and the Shaker and Raheeja DeBakey Community Room, both located on the second floor of the branch.

Several other large-capacity community rooms and/or small-capacity conference rooms are available at the Central, DeQuincy, Moss Bluff, Sulphur, Vinton, and Westlake branches.

Clubs, organizations, committees, governing bodies, individuals, and businesses can utilize the rooms for free and are encouraged to reserve a meeting room by calling or visiting one of the libraries listed above or by visiting https://calcasieulibrary.org/meeting-rooms to book a room online.

