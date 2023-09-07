50/50 Thursdays
Hurricane Lee becomes a major hurricane as Tropical Storm Margot forms much further east

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Lee began a very rapid period of intensification and has already strengthened into a major hurricane. As of the 4 PM advisory Wednesday, it already reached category 4 status with winds of 130 mph. It was located 750 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Hurricane Lee
Right now, indications are that it will move to the west-northwest on a track that should bring it just north of the Leeward Islands. Conditions will remain very favorable ahead of it over the next few days, with the National Hurricane Center explicitly bringing it to category 5 strength on Friday.

Still, it is a few thousand miles away from us, and if the track holds we likely won’t have much to worry about. Long range models show it eventually recurving northward between the east coast and Bermuda. Exactly how close to gets to the east coast and where it turns is still up in the air. But for us in SWLA, Lee is very likely to remain away from us as it would take massive changes in the overall weather pattern to change that. Still, we’ll watch it closely and let you know if anything changes.

Behind it Tropical Depression 14 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Margot. It is likely to head northwest into the open Atlantic where it may obtain hurricane strength far away from the lower 48.

