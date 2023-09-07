Gator hunters take part in harvest at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge

GRAND CHENIER, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday marked the first day of alligator hunting season in Southwest Louisiana.

The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge closed its recreation area to hold the annual gator harvest intended to remove gators that can become a nuisance on the property.

“We remove about 800 alligators off Rockefeller itself and we target primarily the high public use areas where those potential conflicts could occur,” LDWF Rockefeller Refuge Program Manager Scooter Trosclair said.

For trappers in the area, they get a chance to fill their tags for the season. Arthur Booth killed 39 gators on the day but he says it has become a family tradition.

“My grandkids love to do it and my son-in-law does so that’s why we do it,” gator trapper Arthur Booth said.

After a long day out on the water, the hunters bring in the gators they caught and are sold to buyers by foot.

“I hunt gators because I like to do it not because I make a lot of money because I don’t like I said all I have is 14 tags of my own and I give four of them to people who help me catch alligators I give them the meat and I’ll sell the rest,” Booth said.

In years past 350 to 500 alligators were brought in on opening day, but this year they brought in around 150.

“This year with the low water conditions it was a little slower due to the drought accessibility is restricted in certain places but they still did better than I expected,” Trosclair said.

Once the alligators are bought and put on ice they’re loaded into trucks and shipped off to local facilities to be processed.

The recreation area will remain closed until noon each day and the controlled harvest will end once the refuge meets their quota of 800 gators removed.

