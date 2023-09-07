First Alert Forecast: High temperatures are back with a chance for a few showers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The heat is turning up in SWLA with our chance of rain staying low for the next day or so.

Our chance for decent precipitation has dropped even lower for Thursday. That is thanks to upper-level high pressure that has strengthened near our area and is expected to keep our rain chances this way likely through Friday. The lack of rain and humid air is letting temperatures climb into the upper 90′s to low 100′s for the afternoons, with heat indices expected in the 105-115° range. A few isolated showers are still possible during the afternoon and there is a chance for a few storms to form later in the evening when the heat of the day dies down.

We managed to avoid them for a while, but a heat advisory will be back in place for all parishes from 11 AM until 7 PM due to the high heat index. Make sure you stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks when spending time outdoors.

A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon as heat indices push 110° (KPLC)

The general lack of rain combined with the very small totals we’ve had over the last few weeks means the fire danger is expected to stay elevated approaching the weekend. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. Outdoor burning of any kind is not tolerated.

A weak cold front will push south this weekend and this could produce additional rain by Saturday. At this point the only other change will be a drop in humidity levels by early next week which in turn will allow morning lows to drop into the 60s and low 70s. Normally this would be a welcome break from the humidity, but unfortunately in our current state it is more likely to aggravate the fire risk.

A weak front will work it's way down by the weekend, assisting rain chances (KPLC)

The front will likely lift back northward by the middle of next week, signaling the return of humidity and perhaps some more rain.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, we are watching the strengthening Hurricane Lee plus another tropical wave off the African coast. Still, neither of these are currently expected to impact SWLA though we’ll keep a close eye on them. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.