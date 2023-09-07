FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few strong storms possible Friday afternoon as hot weather continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hot and weather muggy weather is not going away Friday, but we could see a better chance for showers and storms by the afternoon. The first half of the day will not look different than what we saw Thursday. This means a warm and muggy start to the day will give way to 90′s by lunchtime. The one difference is the potential for a cluster of showers and storms to move through by the middle of the afternoon.

Models have been insisting on a small upper-level disturbance making its’ way around the edge of the upper-level high to our west. That should come close enough to the area to produce at least a few storms by the middle of the afternoon. With how hot we’ll be, any storms that form would have the potential to become strong or even severe. The main threat would be damaging winds, though hail is a possibility as well. So while a washout is not expected, we’ll want to keep an eye on the sky during the afternoon through the early evening.

The general lack of rain combined with the very small totals we’ve had over the last few weeks means the fire danger is expected to stay elevated approaching the weekend. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. Outdoor burning of any kind is not tolerated.

A weak cold front will push south this weekend and this could produce additional showers and storms by Saturday. At this point the only other change will be a drop in humidity levels by early next week which in turn will allow morning lows to drop into the 60s and low 70s. Normally this would be a welcome break from the humidity, but unfortunately in our current state it is more likely to aggravate the fire risk.

The front will likely lift back northward by the middle of next week, signaling the return of humidity and perhaps some more rain.

In the tropics, we are watching the rapid strengthening of Hurricane Lee plus newly formed Tropical Storm Margot. Still, neither of these are currently expected to impact SWLA though we’ll keep a close eye on them. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

