Fires break out in Vernon, Beauregard
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - Wildfires broke out in Vernon and Beauregard parishes Thursday afternoon.
The Reeves Volunteer Fire Department reported it was working a brush fire on La. 113, with the help of Beauregard fire and Forestry.
In Vernon Parish, firefighters responded to a fire in the area of Henry Bass Road and Lewis Road in Rosepine. The fire has been contained, officials said.
