Fires break out in Vernon, Beauregard

A bulldozer works to create a firebreak near Henry Bass and Lewis roads near Rosepine. (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - Wildfires broke out in Vernon and Beauregard parishes Thursday afternoon.

The Reeves Volunteer Fire Department reported it was working a brush fire on La. 113, with the help of Beauregard fire and Forestry.

We currently have a brush fire on 113 it is mostly under control. We are on scene along with Forestry and Beaugard is assisting. Posted by Reeves Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, September 7, 2023

In Vernon Parish, firefighters responded to a fire in the area of Henry Bass Road and Lewis Road in Rosepine. The fire has been contained, officials said.

*** CONTAINED *** *** FIRE ALERT *** Emergency responders are currently on the scene of a fire in the area of Henry Bass Road and Lewis Road in Rosepine. Photo credit: Deputy Patrick Buckley Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 7, 2023

