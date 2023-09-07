Fires break out in Vernon, Beauregard

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A bulldozer works to create a firebreak near Henry Bass and Lewis roads near Rosepine.
A bulldozer works to create a firebreak near Henry Bass and Lewis roads near Rosepine.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - Wildfires broke out in Vernon and Beauregard parishes Thursday afternoon.

The Reeves Volunteer Fire Department reported it was working a brush fire on La. 113, with the help of Beauregard fire and Forestry.

We currently have a brush fire on 113 it is mostly under control. We are on scene along with Forestry and Beaugard is assisting.

Posted by Reeves Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, September 7, 2023

In Vernon Parish, firefighters responded to a fire in the area of Henry Bass Road and Lewis Road in Rosepine. The fire has been contained, officials said.

*** CONTAINED *** *** FIRE ALERT *** Emergency responders are currently on the scene of a fire in the area of Henry Bass Road and Lewis Road in Rosepine. Photo credit: Deputy Patrick Buckley

Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Voluntary evacuations are still in place for the Junction community areas north of the town limits of Merryville and east of Junction, and along the areas north and south of La. 190 to the Williams/Vigor Miers Road.

